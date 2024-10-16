E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.