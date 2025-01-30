E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival

Jenn Nawada meets tree care expert Matt Chase, who points out issues harming the Sugar Maple. In the basement, Richard Trethewey meets Kordian Rak, who discusses the new combo boiler heating both radiant and domestic water. Kays mother and Tom Silva cut tile for the pantry backsplash. Kevin O'Connor meets electrician Matthew Sczensy, who suggests a wireless light switch instead of rewiring.