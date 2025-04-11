E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
With the build coming to an end the whole gang comes down to help Zack and the homeowners.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.