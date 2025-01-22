E14 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Rocking Fountain

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.