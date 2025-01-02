Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Old House

E10 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Swiss Mix

Season 46 Episode 10 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor arrives at the house where Zack Dettmore and Tom Silva are busy prepping the new addition's foundation. After, he meets with architect Jeff Jordan to review the overall layout of the project. Meanwhile, Jenn Nawada and Zack look at the rainwater management system. Later, Zack travels to Switzerland to visit the factory where the project's house wrap is made.

Aired: 01/08/25 | Expires: 01/23/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Watch 5:09
This Old House
Rebuilding after Sandy - Carlos and Maria
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 5:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Ridgewood Revival
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
Episode: S46 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Episode: S46 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Episode: S46 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Vince Gill's Nashville
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Episode: S46 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
Episode: S46 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Episode: S46 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12