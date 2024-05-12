Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 134 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why millions of Americans are using apps to get paid between paychecks. Then, a new film documents the toll Russia’s invasion has taken on animals in Ukraine. Plus, what motherhood means to people with children, without children and those somewhere in between.

Aired: 05/11/24 | Expires: 06/11/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:48
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel fights regrouped Hamas in northern Gaza
News Wrap: Israel fights resurgence of Hamas militants in northern Gaza
Clip: S2024 E134 | 2:48
Watch 7:09
PBS NewsHour
The costs and pitfalls of using ‘earned wage access’ apps
The costs and pitfalls of ‘earned wage access’ apps that offer loans between paychecks
Clip: S2024 E134 | 7:09
Watch 5:51
PBS NewsHour
New film shows toll of Russian invasion on Ukraine’s animals
New film shows the toll Russia’s invasion has taken on animals in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E134 | 5:51
Watch 4:59
PBS NewsHour
What motherhood means to those with and without children
Six voices on what motherhood means to those with and without children
Clip: S2024 E134 | 4:59
Watch 2:14
PBS NewsHour
A mother and daughter’s story about their unbreakable bond
A mother and daughter’s heart-to-heart talk about their unbreakable bond
Clip: S2024 E134 | 2:14
Watch 3:36
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli military expands Rafah evacuation orders
News Wrap: Israel expands Rafah evacuation orders ahead of potential military operation
Clip: S2024 E133 | 3:36
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
What to know about new COVID variants, bird flu and measles
What to know about new COVID variants and the spread of bird flu and measles
Clip: S2024 E133 | 6:43
Watch 8:06
PBS NewsHour
How intergenerational connections help older Americans
How intergenerational connections help older Americans stay happier and healthier
Clip: S2024 E133 | 8:06
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
The historic legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
The history-making legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
Clip: S2024 E133 | 4:24
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E133 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E133 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E132 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E131 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E130 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E128 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E127 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E126 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E125 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E124 | 57:46