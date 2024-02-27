Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 59 | 57m 46s

February 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 02/26/24 | Expires: 03/28/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines.
Extras
Watch 8:54
PBS NewsHour
Plan for new affordable city in California meets skepticism
Vision for new affordable city in California meets skepticism from locals
Clip: S2024 E59 | 8:54
Watch 7:25
PBS NewsHour
IDF soldier's videos offer unique perspective of war in Gaza
Israeli soldier's video diaries offer unique perspective on war in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E59 | 7:25
Watch 8:01
PBS NewsHour
Georgia murder fuels heated debate over immigration policies
Murder of Georgia student fuels heated debate over immigration policies
Clip: S2024 E59 | 8:01
Watch 6:09
PBS NewsHour
Biden, congressional leaders meet with shutdown looming
Biden, congressional leaders meet at White House with potential shutdown looming
Clip: S2024 E59 | 6:09
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Michigan Democratic Party chair on 'uncommitted' voters
Michigan Democratic Party chair discusses 'uncommitted' primary voters
Clip: S2024 E59 | 4:24
Watch 5:51
PBS NewsHour
Israel plans for Rafah invasion amid cease-fire negotiations
Israel plans for invasion of Rafah as cease-fire and hostage negotiations continue
Clip: S2024 E58 | 5:51
Watch 3:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump appeals $454 million judgment in fraud case
News Wrap: Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
Clip: S2024 E58 | 3:56
Watch 8:50
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court hears cases on free speech and social media
Supreme Court hears cases involving free speech rights on social media
Clip: S2024 E58 | 8:50
Watch 4:12
PBS NewsHour
Asthma drug helps reduce allergic reactions to certain foods
Trials show asthma drug helps reduce allergic reactions to certain foods
Clip: S2024 E58 | 4:12
Watch 3:09
PBS NewsHour
Muslim, Arab Americans hope to send Biden message about Gaza
Muslim, Arab American voters hope to send Biden message about handling of war in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E58 | 3:09
Latest Episodes
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E58 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E57 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E56 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E55 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E54 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E53 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E52 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E51 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
February 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
February 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E49 | 26:45