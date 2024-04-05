April 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Brooks and Capehart on the acceptance of violence in U.S. politics
What you need to know ahead of next week’s total solar eclipse
Israel’s war in Gaza weighs on the holy month of Ramadan
Biden warns Israel to protect civilians, aid workers in Gaza or risk losing U.S. support
News Wrap: Russian drone attacks kill 4 in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Japanese prime minister on strengthening military cooperation with U.S. to counter China
Growing concerns about bird flu cases in U.S. farm animals and risk to humans
How Biden and Trump are raising and spending their campaign advertising dollars
What asylum-seekers face at the U.S. border after a grueling journey through Mexico
Documentary captures journalist's gender transition while embedded with Taliban
April 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode