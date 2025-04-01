Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS News Hour

April 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 91 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, mass firings begin at government health agencies, including people in key leadership positions. As the window narrows to find survivors of the Myanmar quake, aid groups warn of the overwhelming need for food, water and health care. Plus, how an effort to provide cheap rice to Haiti has made it difficult for the nation to produce its own.

Aired: 03/31/25 | Expires: 05/01/25
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
PBS News Hour
How food aid made it hard for Haiti to produce its own
Clip: S2025 E91 | 10:42
PBS News Hour
Professor explains why he's leaving Yale amid Trump threats
Clip: S2025 E91 | 6:42
PBS News Hour
The impact of private equity's expansion into health care
Clip: S2025 E91 | 7:03
PBS News Hour
Mass firings begin at government health agencies
Clip: S2025 E91 | 4:13
PBS News Hour
Library and museum support agency faces massive cuts
Clip: S2025 E91 | 6:15
PBS News Hour
Businesses brace for Trump's tariffs as Democrats push back
Clip: S2025 E91 | 4:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Clip: S2025 E91 | 5:51
PBS News Hour
After quake, aid groups warn Myanmar has overwhelming need
Clip: S2025 E91 | 3:44
PBS News Hour
Trump's Joint Chiefs pick faces questions from senators
Clip: S2025 E91 | 4:27
PBS News Hour
March 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E90 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E89 | 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 29, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E88 | 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E87 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E86 | 56:45
PBS News Hour
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E85 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E84 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E83 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E82 | 26:45
PBS News Hour
March 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E81 | 26:45