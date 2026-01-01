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Nature

NATURE - Season 45

Season 45 | 8m 32s

Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS, starting in October 2026.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Paul H. Klingenstein and Kathleen R. Bole, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Kitty Hawks and Larry Lederman, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 6:26
Nature
Behind the Scenes: The Fight to Save India’s Tigers
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Clip: S44 E13 | 6:26
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 6:07
Nature
Behind the Scenes of a Historic Elephant Release
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
Clip: S44 E12 | 6:07
Watch 3:02
Nature
Baby Zebra Finds Her New Home
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
Watch 2:43
Nature
Saving a Trapped Elephant Calf
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Clip: S44 E12 | 2:43
Watch 4:43
Nature
How They Filmed Orphaned Elephants at Reteti
Go behind the scenes of "Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti" with director Nicola Tremain.
Clip: S44 E11 | 4:43
Watch 3:18
Nature
This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make Friends
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 3:18
Watch 2:09
Nature
Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His Trunk
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:09
Latest Episodes
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  • Nature Season 44
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Watch 53:59
Nature
Legendary Tigers of India
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Episode: S44 E13 | 53:59
Watch 53:33
Nature
Graduation Day | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Episode: S44 E12 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Baby Steps | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Episode: S44 E11 | 53:33
Watch 54:33
Nature
The Greatest Adventure | Parenthood
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Episode: S44 E10 | 54:33
Watch 52:22
Nature
Jungles | Parenthood
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Episode: S44 E9 | 52:22
Watch 51:50
Nature
Oceans | Parenthood
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Episode: S44 E8 | 51:50
Watch 52:14
Nature
Freshwater | Parenthood
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Episode: S44 E7 | 52:14
Watch 51:54
Nature
Grasslands | Parenthood
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Episode: S44 E6 | 51:54
Watch 53:24
Nature
Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Episode: S44 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38