Nature

Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone

Season 42 Episode 17

Follow the story of a pine marten as she takes us on a journey through a landscape of grey stone called the Burren, home to some of Ireland’s most enchanting wildlife.

Aired: 05/21/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Preview: S42 E17 | 0:30
Watch 2:12
Nature
Are Grizzlies Still Endangered?
As their population expands, some states feel grizzlies should no longer be protected.
Clip: S42 E15 | 2:12
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Preview: S42 E16 | 0:30
Watch 8:59
Nature
Filming the World's Smartest Raptors
Filmmakers travel to the remote Falkland Islands to meet the world’s smartest raptor.
Clip: S42 E13 | 8:59
Watch 2:31
Nature
This Bird Is Evolving Right in Front of Us
Florida’s snail kites are evolving right in front of us.
Clip: S42 E14 | 2:31
Watch 3:04
Nature
Why Young Caracaras Form Gangs
Young caracaras band together and join gangs for the first years of their lives.
Clip: S42 E14 | 3:04
Watch 3:01
Nature
Honey Buzzards Feast on Deadly Hornets
Oriental honey buzzards have a deadly diet.
Clip: S42 E14 | 3:01
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Preview: S42 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:35
Nature
Raptor Vs. Deadly Snake
When hunting a snake, one wrong move could be this red-legged seriema's last.
Clip: S42 E13 | 2:35
Watch 2:32
Nature
How Great Grey Owls Hunt Hidden Prey
The secret to the great grey owl's hunting success is its enormous facial disk.
Clip: S42 E13 | 2:32
Nature
Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Episode: S42 E16
Nature
Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Episode: S42 E15
Watch 53:28
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14 | 53:28
Watch 53:58
Nature
Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Episode: S42 E13 | 53:58
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Episode: S42 E11 | 53:03
Watch 53:18
Nature
Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Episode: S42 E10 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: S42 E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Bloodlines | Big Little Journeys
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
Episode: S42 E8 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Survival | Big Little Journeys
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
Episode: S42 E7 | 53:18