Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise

Extras
The story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife.
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Meet the courageous women shaping wildlife conservation.
David Attenborough comes face-to-face with a dodo, the first animal driven to extinction by humans.
Sir David Attenborough befriends a giant dinosaur, the Diplodocus.
Sir David Attenborough explores the research surrounding the existence of Bigfoot.
Meet the genius behind the plant-based Impossible Burger.
The team films something not seen before: a teaching session between adults and their young.
Killer whales rarely risk hunting leopard seals - Antarctica's second-top predator.
Marine biologist Callie Veelenturf uses her research on endangered sea turtles to help protect them.
Latest Episodes
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.