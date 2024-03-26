Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nature

Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons

Season 42 Episode 15

The most famous bear in the Tetons attempts to raise four cubs. But she makes increasingly unexpected and consequential choices to protect her family, Grizzly 399 stands as a symbol of the clash between humans and the wild.

Aired: 05/07/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 2:35
Nature
Raptor Vs. Deadly Snake
When hunting a snake, one wrong move could be this red-legged seriema's last.
Clip: S42 E13 | 2:35
Watch 2:32
Nature
How Great Grey Owls Hunt Hidden Prey
The secret to the great grey owl's hunting success is its enormous facial disk.
Clip: S42 E13 | 2:32
Watch 2:37
Nature
Meet the Most Famous Grizzly in the World
Crowds await the arrival of Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park
Clip: S42 E15 | 2:37
Watch 14:37
Nature
Rewilding Rio | WILD HOPE
What happens when animals return to Rio’s largest urban park?
Special: 14:37
Watch 10:16
Nature
Birds on the Brink | WILD HOPE
Is there hope for Hawaii’s endangered honeycreepers?
Special: 10:16
Watch 10:53
Nature
Seabird Sanctuary | WILD HOPE
Ecologists create new homes for Hawaii’s endangered seabirds.
Special: 10:53
Watch 10:47
Nature
Coral Comeback | WILD HOPE
These coral reefs can beat the heat.
Special: 10:47
Watch 16:01
Nature
Return of the Manatees | WILD HOPE
Manatees finally return to these restored Florida rivers.
Special: 16:01
Watch 8:36
Nature
A Farm Goes Wild | WILD HOPE
Can ancient cattle and water voles restore rural Great Britain?
Special: 8:36
Watch 11:27
Nature
Turtle Trackers | WILD HOPE
Researchers track the “Lost Years” of leatherback sea turtles.
Special: 11:27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14
Nature
Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Episode: S42 E13
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Episode: S42 E11 | 53:03
Watch 53:18
Nature
Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Episode: S42 E10 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: S42 E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Bloodlines | Big Little Journeys
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
Episode: S42 E8 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Survival | Big Little Journeys
A Taiwanese Pangolin and a Brazilian Lion Tamarin family travel to a strange new world.
Episode: S42 E7 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Home | Big Little Journeys
A baby turtle in Canada and a young bushbaby in South Africa search for a safe new home.
Episode: S42 E6 | 53:18
Watch 53:25
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Episode: S42 E5 | 53:25