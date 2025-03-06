Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Made Here

Error 404: Books Not Found

Season 21 Episode 7 | 31m 22s

Error 404: Books Not Found" follows Vermont State Universities (VTSU) failed attempt to digitize libraries at VTSU in spring 2023; a decision that sparked nation-wide controversy and was ultimately rescinded by the chancellor’s office.

Aired: 03/19/25 | Expires: 04/24/25
Sponsored in part by the John M. Bissell Foundation, Inc. | Learn about the Made Here Fund
Extras
Watch 32:56
Made Here
Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers
Highlighting the history and moments of the past 75 years of Vermont's Mad River Glen ski area.
Episode: S21 E3 | 32:56
Watch 0:30
Made Here
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public
New 2025 season of Made Here from Vermont Public premieres Feb. 6, 2024
Preview: S21 | 0:30
Watch 8:39
Made Here
Delta Bell
Short animated film imagines the Vermont flood of 1927
Special: 8:39
Watch 11:45
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Babes Bar in Bethel
Babes is at once a queer friendly space, a watering hole for locals,
Special: 11:45
Watch 7:20
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Woodlawn Farmstead in Pawlet
Explore how vertical integration has been essential for this Pawlet, Vermont dairy farm’s survival.
Special: 7:20
Watch 13:18
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Willey's Store in Greensboro
Visit with Rob Hurst, the fifth generation proprietor of Willey’s Store in Greensboro.
Special: 13:18
Watch 19:27
Made Here
Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin
Communities are working to protect Lake Champlain waters, from summits to shorelines.
Episode: S20 E3 | 19:27
Watch 0:30
Made Here
Fall 2024
This season highlights the people and places that make this place great unique stories.
Preview: S20 | 0:30
Watch 8:26
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Elmore Mountain Bread
Visit to a home bakery renowned for its wood-fired, stone-milled breads.
Special: 8:26
Watch 8:03
Made Here
Vermont Businesses: Parro's Gun Shop
Visit with the founder and owner of Parro’s Gun Shop & Police Supplies, a firearm emporium.
Special: 8:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Made Here Season 21
  • Fall 2024
  • Winter / Spring 2024
  • Fall 2023
  • Made Here Season 17
  • Made Here Season 16
  • Winter / Spring 2022
  • Fall 2021
  • Made Here Season 13
  • Fall 2020
  • Summer 2020
  • Winter / Spring 2020
  • Fall 2019
  • Summer 2019
  • Winter / Spring 2019
  • Fall 2018
  • Summer 2018
  • Winter / Spring 2018
  • Summer 2017
  • Winter / Spring 2017
  • Fall 2016 - premiere season
Watch 1:00:47
Made Here
The House We Lived In
A filmmaker chronicles his father‘s journey to recover memories following a traumatic brain injury.
Episode: S21 E6 | 1:00:47
Watch 1:18:15
Made Here
Vanish - Disappearing Icons of a Rural America
Vanish chronicles the "visual preservation" adventures of photographer Jim Westphalen.
Episode: S21 E5 | 1:18:15
Watch 1:23:14
Made Here
Underdog
A hardscrabble dairy farmer risks it all to chase his dreams of dog mushing in Alaska.
Episode: S21 E4 | 1:23:14
Watch 32:56
Made Here
Mad River Glen: A 75-Year Fellowship of Skiers
Highlighting the history and moments of the past 75 years of Vermont's Mad River Glen ski area.
Episode: S21 E3 | 32:56
Watch 20:10
Made Here
Shepherd in Winter
An aging shepherd reevaluates his life and work following a disabling injury.
Episode: S21 E2 | 20:10
Watch 1:15:38
Made Here
The Quietest Year
A groundbreaking documentary on the much ignored link between noise and health.
Episode: S21 E1 | 1:15:38
Watch 1:43:31
Made Here
Sara's Circus
Sara Greene, a 43-year-old single New Hampshire mother, has a dream—to start her own tented circus.
Episode: S20 E13 | 1:43:31
Watch 29:10
Made Here
Weight, What?
Weight discrimination and stigma are causing more harm than we thought.
Episode: S20 E12 | 29:10
Watch 1:16:40
Made Here
Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age
A shocking story of four women leaders whose lives are overturned by cyberviolence.
Episode: S20 E11 | 1:16:40
Watch 11:47
Made Here
Discussing the Made Here film Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age.
An interview with one of the women whose lives have been particularly affected by online violence.
Episode: S20 E1101 | 11:47