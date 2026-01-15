Crisis in Venezuela

Extras
What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro?
How PFAS chemicals once used in carpets ended up in the water and environment in the South.
An investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
The story of a Venezuelan family in Florida trying to stay together — and stay in the U.S. legally.
The story of three Venezuelan men branded as gang members and deported to CECOT.
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Interview with a Venezuelan man who was detained in a Chicago ICE raid on Sept. 30, 2025.
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Latest Episodes
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.