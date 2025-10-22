Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

FRONTLINE

The Rise of Germany's New Right

Season 2025 Episode 13

An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power. Filmmaker Evan Williams (Germany’s Enemy Within, Germany’s Neo-Nazis & the Far Right) examines the reasons behind the surge in support for the far right's brand of hardline nationalist politics, and the roles of Russia and the U.S.

Aired: 11/03/25
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
