Vermont's top 10 stories from 2024
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
As 2024 comes to a close, we recount the top ten stories of the year as voted on by our panelists ahead on a special edition of Vermont this week.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Lisa Scagliotti - Waterbury Roundabout
Dive deeper
- Nearly a third of all school budgets fail on Town Meeting Day (Vermont Public)
- Flash flooding tears through rural communities in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom (Vermont Public)
- Republican victories crack Democrats’ veto-proof majority in Vermont Statehouse (Vermont Public)
- Lawmakers pass property tax bill, whittling hike down to nearly 14% (Vermont Public)
- Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality (Vermont Public)
- Vermont towns urge state to open up shelters, camping options for unhoused residents leaving motels (VTDigger)
- Author of landmark Vermont hospital report admits errors, but stands by conclusions (Vermont Public)
- Emma Mulvaney-Stanak elected mayor of Burlington, 1st woman to lead the city (VTDigger)
- The Vermont Senate declined to confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders. She'll serve anyway (Vermont Public)
Students in Vermont join pro-Palestine encampments across the nation (Vermont Public)
Top 10 Stories of 2024