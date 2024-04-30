The Vermont Senate declined to confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders. She'll serve anyway

In a rebuke to Gov. Phil Scott amid a time of turmoil for Vermont’s schools, the state Senate on Tuesday declined to confirm Zoie Saunders as secretary of education.

But she'll serve anyway. Within minutes of the chamber's vote, Scott released a statement announcing that he would appoint her to serve in the role in an interim capacity — a move which circumvents the Senate's confirmation process.

“I’m confident she is the leader we need as we move forward," the governor wrote.

Tuesday’s 19-9 vote did not fall completely along party lines. Three Democrats — Sens. Brian Campion, Dick Sears and Bobby Starr — voted to support the nominee. The Senate’s 18 remaining Democrats and lone Progressive voted against her. Six Republicans voted for her, and one was absent. (The 30-member chamber is also down one member, since Sen. Dick Mazza, a Democrat, stepped down for health reasons.)

Sophie Stephens / Vermont Public Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, speaks before a Senate vote on whether to confirm Education Secretary Zoie Saunders on Tuesday, April 30. Baruth voted against Saunders. Amid controversy, Baruth said, "the behavior of the 30 senators here has been exemplary, in my opinion."

While gubernatorial appointments are subject to Senate confirmation, the chamber is usually highly deferential to the executive branch, and the process is nearly always pro-forma. But in the five weeks since the Republican governor announced that he had picked Saunders to be the state’s education secretary, virtually the entire public school establishment had come out against her appointment.

Her critics had homed in on her nearly seven years at Charter Schools USA, a for-profit charter school management company based out of Florida, and argued her scant experience working in traditional public schools made her unqualified for the secretary’s job. Saunders also worked for the city of Fort Lauderdale as its chief education officer for almost five years, and most recently served as chief strategy and innovation officer for Broward County Public Schools, a post she only held for three months.

A third of school district budgets failed on Town Meeting Day, and tensions around her appointment were also heightened by the greater angst surrounding the future of Vermont’s public schools.

“It appears that the governor — who boasted about voting down his town’s school budget — chose this nominee to add a privatizing voice to his cabinet who will likely work in tandem with his hand-picked pro-private school State Board of Education,” the Vermont-National Education Association wrote in an email to its members last week.

Scott was put on the defensive about his nominee almost as soon as he announced his pick. A week after her selection was made public, he released a scathing statement to the press, blasting lawmakers for “believing misinformation, making assumptions and levying attacks on [Saunders’] character — all without ever having met her or spoken to her.” Pushback about her appointment, he argued, was “based on the state she currently lives in, and a cherry-picked part of her resume that’s been turned into a boogeyman.”

But opposition to her appointment continued to pick up momentum. And on Monday, Scott wrote to Senate leadership, asking them to postpone Tuesday’s confirmation vote.

“I’m concerned about the prospects for a civil and fair Floor debate and vote at this time,” Scott said in a letter first reported by VTDigger. Scott pointed to a newsletter sent out by Lt. Gov. Dave Zuckerman over the weekend, which had sought to link Saunders to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as an example of how “poisoned by misinformation” the confirmation process had become. Saunders has never worked for DeSantis, and has repeatedly repudiated the Republican governor’s culture wars.

The secretary is broadly responsible for ensuring that Vermont’s roughly 80,000 school-aged children have access to an equitable and high-quality education, but their actual power is highly constrained by the state’s tradition of local control. Still, the post is highly important.

Vermont’s schools face a slew of acute challenges, including crumbling facilities, crippling workforce shortages and a declining student population that nevertheless requires a growing number of mental health and social service supports. The state has been without a permanent education secretary for a year now, and education officials say that schools desperately need a trusted leader who will help communities navigate the difficult decisions ahead.

This story will be updated.

