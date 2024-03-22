Gov. Phil Scott's pick for new education secretary comes from Florida

Zoie Saunders, a former charter school executive from Florida, is Gov. Phil Scott’s pick to be Vermont’s next secretary of education. The Republican governor unveiled the newest member of his cabinet at a Statehouse press conference on Friday.

She will come to Vermont from Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest public school system in the country, where she currently serves as chief strategy and innovation officer. She has been in that role for just three months, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she spent nearly five years as the chief education officer for the city of Fort Lauderdale, and over six years as an executive at Charter Schools USA.

“She's a problem solver, leader and innovator who's been laser focused on improving outcomes for kids. That's where our focus needs to be,” Scott said.

Saunders will replace Interim Education Secretary Heather Bouchey, who has been serving in her role for nearly a year. Formerly the agency’s deputy secretary, Bouchey took over on an acting basis when Dan French, the previous secretary, stepped down nearly a year ago.

Saunders' start date is April 15. She will assume her role at a high-stakes juncture in Vermont's pre-K-12 education system. Thanks in part to historic cash infusion from the federal government, a long-running debate about rising costs and dwindling enrollments in the state's schools was largely put on pause during the pandemic years. But that federal cash is now gone, and with property taxes at one point estimated to climb an average of 20% next year to pay for schools, voters rejected nearly a third of all school budgets this Town Meeting Day.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont's education system is at 'a tipping point'

Schools, meanwhile, face other acute challenges too, including crumbling facilities, crippling workforce shortages and growing demand for mental health and social service supports on campus.

No important reforms are expected this year, but lawmakers have made clear they believe they have a mandate for change. Committees have begun having wide-ranging conversations about how Vermont funds, governs, and operates its schools, in hopes of laying the groundwork for a major overhaul in the next legislative biennium.

“It’s no secret our education system is at a critical stage. We have big, big challenges, but also believe we have many opportunities. And I know Zoie will be able to help us navigate both,” Scott said. “We’re small enough and I believe nimble enough to have the best education system in the country from cradle to career, especially for the amount of money we're already investing.”

The secretary will be paid about $168,000 a year, according to the job posting for the position, and oversee about 150 employees at the Agency of Education.

While the education secretary is a member of the governor’s cabinet, the job is unlike most other top-level positions in the executive branch. The secretary is broadly responsible for ensuring that Vermont’s school-aged children have access to an equitable and high-quality education, but their actual power is highly constrained by the state’s tradition of local control. Vermont’s $2.2 billion education fund may represent roughly a quarter of the state budget, but most decisions about how and where that money is spent are left to local school boards.

The Agency of Education lost roughly a fourth of its staff in the wake of the Great Recession, and its loss of capacity has long worried local school officials, who rely on the state for technical assistance and data that is key to the local budget-development process. And in recent years, they have grown increasingly frustrated — and vocal — about an agency they say is failing to perform basic tasks.

With the cost of education dominating debate at the Statehouse, lawmakers have also seized on the length of time it has taken to replace French to drive home their argument that Scott has been absent from a difficult discussion.

“Some of the solutions should be coming from the Department of Education. And that's under the governor's control. And we haven't had a secretary since last June,” Democratic Sen. Ann Cummings, who helms the tax-writing committee in the Senate, told reporters in January. (Actually, Vermont hasn’t had a permanent secretary since April.)

After French stepped down, Scott waited until late July to ask the State Board of Education to initiate their search. The state board ultimately received 19 applicants for the job, and forwarded their finalists to Scott’s office in mid-November.

This story will be updated.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.