Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Flood damage assessment, causes of severe flooding, Vermont officials on Biden's candidacy

Published July 19, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT
Vermont seeks federal damage assessment for floods |

As Vermont seeks yet another federal damage assessment, state leaders are taking stock of the recent disaster. Plus, a conversation on how climate change, location and topography contribute to flood events. 

And, Vermont's junior senator - and now its governor - are calling for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

