In review: Flood damage assessment, causes of severe flooding, Vermont officials on Biden's candidacy
Vermont seeks federal damage assessment for floods |
As Vermont seeks yet another federal damage assessment, state leaders are taking stock of the recent disaster. Plus, a conversation on how climate change, location and topography contribute to flood events.
And, Vermont's junior senator - and now its governor - are calling for President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
- Abagael Giles - Vermont Public
- Lisa Scagliotti - Waterbury Roundabout
