Top 10 stories of 2023
Top 10 Stories of 2023. Moderated by Jane Lindholm.
As we tick ever closer to the end of the year, many of the biggest news stories of 2023 are still unfolding.
Three Palestinian and Palestinian-American college students shot in Burlington grapple with physical and emotional wounds as investigators work to determine the alleged shooter’s motives.
And in some parts of the state, home and business owners are still cleaning up from historic flooding last summer.
We’ll count down the top stories of the year with a panel of thoughtful reporters…on a special edition of Vermont This Week.
READ TRANSCRIPT
This week’s panel
- Jane Lindholm (Moderator), Vermont Public
- Mikaela Lefrak, Vermont Public
- Colin Flanders, Seven Days
- Sarah Mearhoff, VTDigger
