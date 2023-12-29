Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News
Vermont This Week

Top 10 stories of 2023

By Holt Albee
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST
Top 10 Stories of 2023. Moderated by Jane Lindholm.

Join Vermont’s top journalists as they delve into the most important news stories each week.

As we tick ever closer to the end of the year, many of the biggest news stories of 2023 are still unfolding.

Three Palestinian and Palestinian-American college students shot in Burlington grapple with physical and emotional wounds as investigators work to determine the alleged shooter’s motives.

And in some parts of the state, home and business owners are still cleaning up from historic flooding last summer.

We’ll count down the top stories of the year with a panel of thoughtful reporters…on a special edition of Vermont This Week.

READ TRANSCRIPT | Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

