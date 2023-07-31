Fatal opioid overdoses in Vermont continue to trend up

Fatal opioid overdose rates continue to rise in Vermont, continuing a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been 80 opioid-related deaths in the first four months this year, which is higher than that number has been in previous years, according to state health department data released last week.

Essex County has the highest rate of opioid-related deaths, but the report says that it’s statistically similar to Vermont’s overall rate of 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents.

According to the health department, more non-opioid drugs, like xylazine, are showing up in fatal overdoses. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that health officials say can blunt the effectiveness of overdose reversing medication and cause skin wounds. It also can't be detected using fentanyl test strips.

According to the health department, 29.75% of fatal opioid overdoses this year have involved xylazine — which is similar to last year .

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, still accounts for the vast majority of overdose deaths, according to the report. But there’s hope that getting more overdose-reversing medicine out to people could help avert fatalities.

The state distributed 7,753 doses of naloxone to people in the first three months of this year, according to a health department report . Naloxone is commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

Community members have used naloxone to reverse 27 overdoses and emergency medical services have administered naloxone to 227 patients between January and March of this year, the health department says.

Nathan Thibodeau, a data analyst for the Rutland City police department, said on Monday that while there's been a sharp uptick in overdoses in the city, overdose-reversing medicine like Narcan appears to be helping.

Community members, police and EMS all have administered Narcan this year in Rutland, Thibodeau said.

“I track 26 of the cases where the individual had given Narcan before EMS or police had even responded, and then that was followed by police which was 20 cases, and EMS, 17,” he said.

Vermont has recorded record numbers of fatal overdoses in the past three years. Last year there were 243 opioid-related deaths.

Vermont Public’s Nina Keck contributed reporting

Questions, comments or tips? Send me an email at liam.elderconnors@vermontpublic.org