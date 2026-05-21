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Vermont Edition

'Social media can be an amazing tool:' How these Vermonters built communities online

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
Today on Vermont Edition, Mirna Valerio, Christine Tyler Hill and Graham Montague disc
Mirna Valerio/Christine Tyler Hill/Graham Montague
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Catherine Hurley
Mirna Valerio, Christine Tyler Hill and Graham Montague all sahre unique online content in a way that feels authentic and joyful, and they've reached big audiences along the way.

Social media — love it or hate it, it's here to stay. Today, hear from three Vermonters who have translated their real-world passions into online content that connects with audiences around the world.

Endurance athlete, writer and Winooski resident Mirna Valerio is sponsored by brands like Darn Tough, Lululemon and LLBean. Through running, mountain biking and skiing, she uses Instagram to advocate for inclusion in the outdoors community.

After working as a Burlington crossing guard for two years, artist Christine Tyler Hill turned her crosswalk corner observations into a monthly zine, The Cloud Report. She mails it out to 3,000 subscribers (and counting) every month, and documents that process on Instagram.

Graham Montague, a natural resources PhD candidate at the University of Vermont, is an experienced snorkeler. Since 2022, he's been sharing videos on YouTube of his underwater adventures in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams around Vermont.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition Vermont EditionSocial MediaInternet
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion