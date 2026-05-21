'Social media can be an amazing tool:' How these Vermonters built communities online

Social media — love it or hate it, it's here to stay. Today, hear from three Vermonters who have translated their real-world passions into online content that connects with audiences around the world.

Endurance athlete, writer and Winooski resident Mirna Valerio is sponsored by brands like Darn Tough, Lululemon and LLBean. Through running, mountain biking and skiing, she uses Instagram to advocate for inclusion in the outdoors community.

After working as a Burlington crossing guard for two years, artist Christine Tyler Hill turned her crosswalk corner observations into a monthly zine, The Cloud Report. She mails it out to 3,000 subscribers (and counting) every month, and documents that process on Instagram.

Graham Montague, a natural resources PhD candidate at the University of Vermont, is an experienced snorkeler. Since 2022, he's been sharing videos on YouTube of his underwater adventures in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams around Vermont.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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