© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermonter Mirna Valerio on ultra-running, body image and her favorite Vermont trails

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
EE4CF68E-C972-4301-A68B-C4D41F02E6B2.JPG
Mirna Valerio
/
Mirna Valerio
This hour, we talk about some of the best places to hike and trail run in Vermont with ultra-runner Mirna Valerio.

Live, call-in discussion: “We can choose to be stagnant, or we can live our lives to the fullest.” Those are the words of Vermonter Mirna Valerio, or as many of her online fans know her, the Mirnavator.

This hour, we’ll talk to the author and ultramarathoner about overcoming body insecurities in order to get out in nature and move. She’ll share her journey from the "Fat Girl Running" blog to corporate sponsorship and traveling around the globe.

Our guest:

  • Mirna Valerio, ultra-runner, writer and speaker in Winooski

Broadcast at noon Thursday, May 18, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition HikingSkiingSportsHealthVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer