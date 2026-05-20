Journalist Jasper Craven on the harms of American military education

Military academies and ROTC clubs teach children and young adults — most of them boys — how to fight in war. But this education comes with its own risk of scars.

Vermont-based freelance journalist Jasper Craven explores American military education in his new book, God Forgives, Brothers Don't: The Long March of Military Education and the Making of American Manhood.

Craven has reported on the military and veterans' issues for local and national publications including VTDigger, Mother Jones, The New Republic and the The New York Times Magazine.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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