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Vermont Edition

Journalist Jasper Craven on the harms of American military education

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Aleah Papes
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:02 PM EDT
Jasper Craven's new book explores the culture of military schools and the debate over American masculinity.
Simon & Schuster
Jasper Craven's new book explores the culture of military schools and the debate over American masculinity.

Military academies and ROTC clubs teach children and young adults — most of them boys — how to fight in war. But this education comes with its own risk of scars.

Vermont-based freelance journalist Jasper Craven explores American military education in his new book, God Forgives, Brothers Don't: The Long March of Military Education and the Making of American Manhood.

Craven has reported on the military and veterans' issues for local and national publications including VTDigger, Mother Jones, The New Republic and the The New York Times Magazine.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition BooksAuthorMilitaryVermont EditionLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Aleah Papes
Aleah Papes joined Vermont Public as an announcer in October 2024. Raised in the suburbs of New York City, she studied theater and comparative literature at Northwestern University, and later got a master’s degree in journalism from NYU. She has called Vermont home since 2020.
See stories by Aleah Papes