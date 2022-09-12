© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont journalist chronicles military veteran challenges, from PTSD to burn pits to politics

Published September 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
An author photo of a man with a thin beard looking over his shoulder into the camera, alongside the cover of a book about military veterans with three vets carrying a large flag behind them
Duke University Press, courtesy
/
Vermont journalist Jasper Craven is among the authors of a new book looking at the challenges faced by military veterans, from PTSD research to burn pits to Sen. Bernie Sanders' time on the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont is home to tens of thousands of people who have served in the military, many from the Vietnam and Gulf War eras. And those veterans face challenges when they come home, from accesses to health care around PTSD and exposure to burn pits, to generational and political tensions in civilian life. This hour, we'll look at those challenges with one of the authors of a new book focused on veterans affairs.

Our guest is:

The authors are attending a live event at the Burlington location of Phoenix Books at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition MilitaryVeteransVermont National GuardAuthorBooksVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith