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Vermont Edition

Layoffs in Franklin County point to a shrinking manufacturing economy

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published May 11, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT

According to the state, about seven percent of Vermont workers are employed by manufacturing companies, but the sector is shrinking fast. The number of manufacturing jobs from pre-pandemic 2020 to 2026 has fallen by more than 11 percent.

A year ago, the infant formula company Perrigo announced it would be closing its factory in Georgia, Franklin County. This month, it kicked off that process, laying off 162 people. By the end of June, all manufacturing at the plant will have ceased and more than four hundred will be laid off.

We’ll work to understand why the plant is closing with Vermont Business Magazine’s Tim McQuiston and Megan Sullivan of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. We also heard from Zev Wertz, owner of Georgia Market near the Perrigo plant, on how the the layoffs will impact his business's future.

Today's show also included a conversation with Shayla Livingston, interim deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health, on how overdose deaths decreased for the third year in a row.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 11, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionManufacturingFranklin CountyEconomy & WorkingOpioid Use DisorderVermont Department of Health
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion