Infant formula manufacturer Perrigo to shutter Vermont plant

The infant formula manufacturer Perrigo plans to shut down its plant in the Franklin County town of Georgia.

According to company spokesperson Joe Shields, keeping the facility open is not cost-effective due to its age and “evolving regulatory requirements.”

(The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has increased its oversight of infant formula production following the 2022 safety recall by Abbott, one of the largest manufacturers in the country. This led to a nationwide shortage. That same year, Perrigo bought a plant in Wisconsin to expand its production.)

Perrigo’s Vermont closure is expected to happen in phases over the next couple years.

Shields said it will impact about 420 employees, who got the news this week.

“The dedication and commitment of our Vermont employees have been invaluable in ensuring a reliable infant formula supply throughout the United States,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “We deeply appreciate their continued efforts as we navigate this transition together.”

Shields said the company is looking into “redeployment opportunities and workforce support” for those employees, plus a severance package.

Those workers also will most likely find opportunities at nearby manufacturers, according to Tim Smith, the executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation.

“I know Mylan is always looking for help, as is Ben and Jerry's and Barry Callebaut,” Smith said.

He added that the FCIDC plans to talk with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development about what else could go in the building.

“There's a lot of trickle-down effects that will be impactful for the region, for sure, and if we can stem that tide a little bit and be able to use the facility and the infrastructure, the impact will not be as great,” Smith said.

The region recently found a new occupant for its former Energizer battery plant in St. Albans, which shut down in 2013. The electric aviation company Beta Technologies signed a lease in 2022.

