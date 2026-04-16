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Vermont Edition

Navigating 'gray divorce' in your later years

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Maeve Fairfax
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT

The divorce rate in the U.S. has markedly decreased in the last few decades, except for one age group — people 65 and older.

Later-in-life splits, also called "gray divorces," bring along specific challenges, like untangling decades of shared finances and adjusting to the single life. But they can also present people with possibilities for a new chapter in life.

We discuss the growing trend of gray divorce with Nanci Smith, a collaborative divorce lawyer from Hinesburg, and Oona Metz, a Boston-based therapist and author who grew up in the Upper Valley. Her book, Unhitched: The Essential Divorce Guide for Women, came out this January.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Apr. 16, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsDivorceRelationshipsAging in Vermont
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Maeve Fairfax
Maeve joined Vermont Public in January of 2026 as Production Intern for Vermont Edition. Her prior journalism experience comes from working for the University of Vermont Community News Service as an Environmental Reporter and Radio Journalism Intern. She is learning to produce live radio shows and will also make feature stories for Vermont Public this spring. She's a senior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Reporting and Documentary Storytelling.
See stories by Maeve Fairfax