Navigating 'gray divorce' in your later years

The divorce rate in the U.S. has markedly decreased in the last few decades, except for one age group — people 65 and older.

Later-in-life splits, also called "gray divorces," bring along specific challenges, like untangling decades of shared finances and adjusting to the single life. But they can also present people with possibilities for a new chapter in life.

We discuss the growing trend of gray divorce with Nanci Smith, a collaborative divorce lawyer from Hinesburg, and Oona Metz, a Boston-based therapist and author who grew up in the Upper Valley. Her book, Unhitched: The Essential Divorce Guide for Women, came out this January.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Apr. 16, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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