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Vermont Edition
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Vermont Edition

So you're thinking about getting Canadian citizenship, eh?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Maeve Fairfax
Published April 2, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
Flags for Vermont, Canada and Quebec fly against bare winter trees and a blue sky.
Zoe McDonald
/
Vermont Public
Flags for Vermont, Canada and Quebec fly at Stanstead College in Quebec on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

A recent change in Canadian citizenship law has made it possible to claim citizenship by descent. This means many Vermonters are now eligible, and some are considering moving north. This isn’t just happening here. The Harris Poll released a survey that found a growing number of Americans are seeking dual citizenship in countries around the world.

Lauren Markham, a writer who covers migration and social issues, told us about her quest to obtain a second passport for her daughter. She details the experience in her New Yorker article, “Seeking a Second Passport.”

We also spoke with Christopher Goulet and Elizabeth Blakemore, two Vermonters at different stages of the process of claiming Canadian citizenship. Both said Ancestry and FamilySearch were great resources to get started on mapping out your family tree.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Maeve Fairfax
Maeve joined Vermont Public in January of 2026 as Production Intern for Vermont Edition. Her prior journalism experience comes from working for the University of Vermont Community News Service as an Environmental Reporter and Radio Journalism Intern. She is learning to produce live radio shows and will also make feature stories for Vermont Public this spring. She's a senior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Reporting and Documentary Storytelling.
See stories by Maeve Fairfax