So you're thinking about getting Canadian citizenship, eh?

A recent change in Canadian citizenship law has made it possible to claim citizenship by descent. This means many Vermonters are now eligible, and some are considering moving north. This isn’t just happening here. The Harris Poll released a survey that found a growing number of Americans are seeking dual citizenship in countries around the world.

Lauren Markham, a writer who covers migration and social issues, told us about her quest to obtain a second passport for her daughter. She details the experience in her New Yorker article, “Seeking a Second Passport.”

We also spoke with Christopher Goulet and Elizabeth Blakemore, two Vermonters at different stages of the process of claiming Canadian citizenship. Both said Ancestry and FamilySearch were great resources to get started on mapping out your family tree.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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