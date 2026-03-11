In 17th-century Quebec, two women seek help in 'The Winter Witch'

Two sisters board a ship from Normandy to New France, wanting to escape a scandal and a curse in their home village. They turn to a witch for help – a stowaway named Jeanne Roy.

In The Winter Witch, Ottawa-based author Jennifer Chevalier tells the story of Élisabeth and Marthe Jossard, two 17th-century sisters who head to Montreal to find better lives. The novel is inspired by true events and delves into societal tensions and the power dynamics between believers and skeptics.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.