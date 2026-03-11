Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

In 17th-century Quebec, two women seek help in 'The Winter Witch'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT

Two sisters board a ship from Normandy to New France, wanting to escape a scandal and a curse in their home village. They turn to a witch for help – a stowaway named Jeanne Roy. 

In The Winter Witch, Ottawa-based author Jennifer Chevalier tells the story of Élisabeth and Marthe Jossard, two 17th-century sisters who head to Montreal to find better lives. The novel is inspired by true events and delves into societal tensions and the power dynamics between believers and skeptics.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro