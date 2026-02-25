Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Inside the mind of Marie Curie

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:01 PM EST

Marie Curie is a famous name, but even if you know who she is, you might only know the basics of her extraordinary life. Marie Curie was a Polish-French scientist and a pioneer in the study of radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, and the first person to win a Nobel twice.

Marie Curie is also the subject of a new book by Devon Jersild of Weybridge, Vermont. Devon is a psychotherapist and a writer. She’s won a prestigious O. Henry Award for her short story writing, and is the former associate director of the Bread Loaf Writers Conference, associate editor of the New England Review, and a visiting lecturer in English at Middlebury College.

Her novel, Luminous Bodies, came out last week, on February 17th.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
