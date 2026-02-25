Inside the mind of Marie Curie

Marie Curie is a famous name, but even if you know who she is, you might only know the basics of her extraordinary life. Marie Curie was a Polish-French scientist and a pioneer in the study of radioactivity. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, and the first person to win a Nobel twice.

Marie Curie is also the subject of a new book by Devon Jersild of Weybridge, Vermont. Devon is a psychotherapist and a writer. She’s won a prestigious O. Henry Award for her short story writing, and is the former associate director of the Bread Loaf Writers Conference, associate editor of the New England Review, and a visiting lecturer in English at Middlebury College.

Her novel, Luminous Bodies, came out last week, on February 17th.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

