Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

That time a severed head brought Clarence Darrow to Vermont

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Jon EhrensMikaela Lefrak
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT

History buffs know the name Clarence Darrow from the so-called Scopes Monkey trial in 1920’s Tennessee. Darrow was the attorney immortalized in the 1960 film, Inherent the Wind, that delved into the trial in which he argued that evolution should be allowed to be taught in public schools.

But Darrow also argued a sensational murder trial right here in Vermont, in Windsor, in 1926.

It’s not a widely known case, but it has a fascinating backstory that’s been brought to light in a new book called “Winters’ Time: A Secret Pledge, a Severed Head, and the Murder That Brought America's Most Famous Lawyer to Vermont.”

It’s written by Jeffrey Amestoy. He was Vermont’s Attorney General from 1985 to 1997, and went on to become the chief justice of the Vermont Supreme Court, serving until 2004. He authored the groundbreaking Baker decision in 1999 that said Vermont’s prohibition on same sex marriage denied rights granted in the state constitution.

Broadcast live on Monday, October 1, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak