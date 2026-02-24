Don't get salty: Finding alternative solutions to road salt

There’s been no shortage of snow, ice and difficult driving conditions in Vermont this winter. At a time when several Vermont communities are facing a salt shortage, sustainable solutions could provide an environmentally-friendly alternative.

Kris Stepenuck, associate director and extension program leader of the Lake Champlain Sea Grant, works with communities to reduce their salt usage. One of those is Hyde Park, where road foreman Mark French reported a 40-percent salt reduction through a sustainable brine mixture.

We also heard from Sen. Terry Williams, who has been representing Rutland since 2023. Last week, a bill encouraging less road salt use on Vermont roads passed the senate by a vote of 29 to one, with Williams casting the lone dissenting vote. He shared some insight into this vote, and his cost concerns for private contractors.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

