How the Montpelier Valentine Phantom spreads love in the capital city

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:22 PM EST
Every Valentine's Day since 2002, Montpelier residents wake up to find their city covered in red hearts. This is the work of the Montpelier Valentine Phantom, a mysterious figure — or figures — who brings love to the state capital each year in the form of thousands of hearts.

"No matter what the weather is, every morning on Valentine's Day you walk through the town and there are red hearts," said Elena Gustavson, the owner of the downtown stationary and gift store Magpie and Tiger. "It is one of the loveliest sites to wake up to in the morning."

The Phantom does not act alone. Art teacher Kristina Kane recalls getting an email from the Phantom one winter day about eight years ago. It was to elementary, middle and high school art teachers in the Montpelier area.

"It invited the kids to make artwork on printed hearts for the Phantom to display in the dark of night before Valentine's Day," said Kane, who teaches at Union Elementary School in Montpelier. "And it's become such a beloved tradition by the kids and their families."

Many of her students choose to decorate their hearts with messages of hope, justice or joy. Others write the word "love" or "peace" in different languages.

Both Kane and Gustavson don't want to find out the Phantom's true identity.

"I love the mystery behind it," Gustavson said.

Kane agreed. "I put all the hundreds of hearts that the kids make into a box I bring into the front office, and then one of the Phantom's helpers comes to pick it up. So I don't even know who their helpers are."

In an email message to Vermont Edition, the Phantom wrote that the hearts reflect "what Montpelier already knows — we are far from perfect but we choose to build community through small, intentional acts of love, kindness, and respect. Any community of humans can choose this."

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

