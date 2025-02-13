Celebrating friendships and chosen families this Valentine's Day

Romantic relationships are always in the spotlight for Valentine’s Day. Another type of love deserves some time to shine – the love of close, platonic friends.

Erin Baker-Meno, a mental health therapist in South Burlington, talked about the ways that chosen families can support each other and the first steps to making new friends. Rutland residents Marion Austin and Marcia Rose shared insights into their 50-year-friendship. We also heard from Adrienne Murr, a senior at Dartmouth College, who published an editorial last Valentine’s Day in praise of platonic relationships.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

