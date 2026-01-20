Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Mental health struggles and high suicide rates in the construction industry

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:52 PM EST
A New York Times piece cited data that construction is among the most dangerous jobs in the country. About 1,000 people die each year from work-related injuries, more than any other industry.

Earlier this month, the New York Times published a striking piece about high suicide rates in the construction industry nationwide. Vermonters working in construction have a suicide death rate that's four times higher than the general population, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Our guests this hour help us parse out the trends and personal stories behind the data. Reid Wobby is an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention in the construction industry. He’s the head drug and alcohol consultant for Workplace Compliance and Wellness Vermont and a consultant for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.

He partners with employers and organizations like the Vermont Department of Health to share resources for construction workers, conduct employer trainings and distribute items that can reduce the threat of opioids and guns, like Naloxone and gun locks.

Clinical psychiatrist Dr. Craig Bryan directs the University of Vermont Medical Center's Suicide Care Clinic. He explores the connection between substance use and chronic pain in the construction industry, as well as other risk factors that could contribute to construction's high suicide rates.

Bryan said men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide. He noted that one major reason for the disparity is that men are more likely to use lethal methods when attempting suicide, such as firearms.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text 988. If you need peer support, you can call (833) 888-2557. You can find additional resources on suicide prevention on the Vermont's Agency of Human Services website.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition Local News Mental Health Suicide Prevention
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
