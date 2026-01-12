Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Act 250 reform and Vermont's new, tiered development system

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon EhrensAndrea Laurion
Published January 12, 2026 at 3:16 PM EST
Four townhomes are under construction. Two young saplings can be seen in the front yards.
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
New housing under construction on Greenbrook Circle in Milton on April 7, 2024. Today on Vermont Edition, we discuss current efforts to increase housing and updates to the tiered development system.

This legislative session, lawmakers are working on addressing the state’s housing shortage by continuing to reform the state's permitting and land use laws.

This work began in 2024 with the passage of Act 181, which made significant changes to Vermont's signature land use law, known as Act 250. Act 181 divides the state into three tiers, each with different requirements for development. The new law places more of an emphasis on the location of the project rather than the project’s size.

A roundtable of guests discussed Act 181 as well as future legislative changes to spur housing development: Miro Weinberger, executive chair of Let’s Build Homes and the former mayor of Burlington; Kati Gallagher, sustainable communities program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council; and Zeke Davisson, the chief operating officer of Summit Properties.

Plus, Rep. Laura Sibilia, an Independent from Dover, discussed her concerns about Act 181's impact on rural communities.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
