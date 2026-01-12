Act 250 reform and Vermont's new, tiered development system

This legislative session, lawmakers are working on addressing the state’s housing shortage by continuing to reform the state's permitting and land use laws.

This work began in 2024 with the passage of Act 181, which made significant changes to Vermont's signature land use law, known as Act 250. Act 181 divides the state into three tiers, each with different requirements for development. The new law places more of an emphasis on the location of the project rather than the project’s size.

A roundtable of guests discussed Act 181 as well as future legislative changes to spur housing development: Miro Weinberger, executive chair of Let’s Build Homes and the former mayor of Burlington; Kati Gallagher, sustainable communities program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council; and Zeke Davisson, the chief operating officer of Summit Properties.

Plus, Rep. Laura Sibilia, an Independent from Dover, discussed her concerns about Act 181's impact on rural communities.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

