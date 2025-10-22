30 years ago, Quebec almost left Canada

October 30th marks the 30th anniversary of one of the most pivotal and divisive moments in Quebec history. On that day, Quebeckers held a referendum on whether or not to secede from Canada.

The votes against independence won out by a tiny margin — 50.6% voted "no," while 49.4% voted yes.

A new Léger poll shows that Quebecers' attitudes on sovereignty have shifted significantly in the last 30 years. Sixty five percent of respondents said they'd vote 'no' on separating from Canada if asked to vote today. Fifty five percent said they do not believe Quebec has the economic means to become a sovereign nation.

On Vermont Edition, two Canadian political science professors shared their memories of the 1995 referendum. Luc Turgeon was a college student at the time at McGill University in Montreal. He is now a professor at the University of Ottawa in Ontario. Antonia Maioni was Turgeon's professor; she still teaches at McGill. Callers from the U.S. and Canada also joined the conversation.

Luc Turgeon, Ottawa: "It was a bit of a shock going to McGill because I was from the North Shore of Montreal, which eventually would vote over 65% in favor of independence. So I came from a fairly nationalist region of Quebec. ... My colleagues at McGill were not supportive of Quebec independence. But at the same time, for someone who was really into politics, it was quite exhilarating. It was a fascinating time of debate."

Antonia Maioni, Montreal: "I'm Anglophone, and my husband is Francophone, and so obviously different kinds of debates were going on in different parts of our family about the referendum. And it was a very divisive topic, I would say. I was teaching classes in which there were Francophone students, and there were English speaking students, and obviously international students, including American students, and every one of those groups had a different perception of what was going on and what was at stake. ... I really saw the division in Quebec society. And so this sovereignty dream, if you will, was very real for many Francophone Quebecers, and it was just absolutely the opposite for English-speaking Montrealers."

Irwin, Montreal: "I was one of the few members of the English-speaking community to vote yes. I wanted Quebec to be partitioned so they would get a very small country, and the English speaking community and the cultural communities would be protected. I met Lucien Bouchard [former premier of Quebec] at a rally in the Plateau in Montreal, and I wished him luck, and he was surprised. And I said, 'Well, I want you to separate so we could have partition.' And he was a little incensed."

Tom, Lincoln, Vt: "I was a U.S. visitor to Canada at the time. I witnessed a number of incidents where pro and anti individuals would actually be stopping their cars and screaming at each other, right on St. Catherine's [a major street in downtown Montreal]."

Ray, Montgomery, Vt: "I voted in the first referendum [in 1980]. My wife and I missed the second referendum because we'd moved to Vermont. I think the 'never-endums,' as they were called in Quebec, really hurt the economy of Quebec and the economy of Montreal."

Debbie, Burlington, Vt: "I was born in Montreal but moved to the States when I was little, and then tried to move back there in my 20s, in the '80s. For me, you know, I wish both could win. And with the narrow margin in 1995 it was really, really close. I wish we could give both sides kind of what they want."

Broadcast live on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

