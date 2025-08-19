Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Let's get physical with records, film photography, and more

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
A room that displays vinyl, stereo equipment, and merchandise.
Daniela Fierro
Vinyl, CDs, stereo equipment, and more at Speaking Volumes in downtown Randolph.

From vinyl to CDs to iPods, physical media is making a comeback. The vinyl revival has been underway for two decades, and sales of LPs and EPs are now as high as they were in the late 1980s. You can’t just shake it off as a fad. Taylor Swift is set to release a new album soon, and while you’ll be able to stream it on Spotify, it will also be available on vinyl, CD and even cassette.

Earlier this month, a Vermont engineer went viral after repurposing three old payphones to help people communicate in areas where cell service is unreliable. Payphones and cassette tapes won’t replace iPhones or streaming services anytime soon, but there’s a clear desire to own music and movies rather than relying solely on subscription services.

Vermont Edition producer Daniela Fierro visited Speaking Volumes owner Norbert Ender at his new music shop in Randolph. Ender also joined a panel of local experts, including Jason Robinson, owner of LeZot Camera in Burlington, which sells and repairs cameras from digital to 35mm, and Sarah Jayne Kennelly, education coordinator at Burlington City Arts. Kennelly is an artist, educator and curator who has spent the past six years teaching students how to develop film.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal News
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro