Let's get physical with records, film photography, and more

From vinyl to CDs to iPods, physical media is making a comeback. The vinyl revival has been underway for two decades, and sales of LPs and EPs are now as high as they were in the late 1980s. You can’t just shake it off as a fad. Taylor Swift is set to release a new album soon, and while you’ll be able to stream it on Spotify, it will also be available on vinyl, CD and even cassette.

Earlier this month, a Vermont engineer went viral after repurposing three old payphones to help people communicate in areas where cell service is unreliable. Payphones and cassette tapes won’t replace iPhones or streaming services anytime soon, but there’s a clear desire to own music and movies rather than relying solely on subscription services.

Vermont Edition producer Daniela Fierro visited Speaking Volumes owner Norbert Ender at his new music shop in Randolph. Ender also joined a panel of local experts, including Jason Robinson, owner of LeZot Camera in Burlington, which sells and repairs cameras from digital to 35mm, and Sarah Jayne Kennelly, education coordinator at Burlington City Arts. Kennelly is an artist, educator and curator who has spent the past six years teaching students how to develop film.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.