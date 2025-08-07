How today's college students navigate romance in a digital age

On college campuses, dating apps are everywhere. But are the apps really helping students find connection?

Social scientist and University of Vermont assistant professor Kate Mays discusses the role emerging technology plays in young adults' lives today, as part of a broader discussion of how college students are navigating romance in this digital age. We also talk with UVM students Scout Kennon and Helena De Castro, hosts of the podcast “Ask the Cats” from the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper.

Plus: A new social group based in Rutland helps women in their 20s and 30s make friends. It’s called Hot Girls Social, and its founder Kianna McClure has some big dreams about its future growth.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

