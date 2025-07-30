Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Green FC heads into its championship game

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
Packed stands cheer on Green FC midfielder Alexander Hall. The club's fan section features flags and signs, including one (right) that stylizes head coach Chris Taylor as "the gaffer," an English slang term for manager or coach.
Vermont Green FC
/
Courtesy
Packed stands cheer on Green FC midfielder Alexander Hall. The club's fan section features flags and signs, including one (right) that stylizes "the gaffer," an English slang term for manager or coach.

The Burlington-based soccer team Vermont Green FC began playing in USL League Two in 2022. This weekend, the team faces Seattle’s Ballard FC for the league championship.

WCAX Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons discusses how the team was formed, how the league works and the odds in the upcoming game. If you didn’t get tickets, you can find a nearby watch party or learn how to watch online by clicking here.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsSports
