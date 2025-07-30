Vermont Green FC heads into its championship game

The Burlington-based soccer team Vermont Green FC began playing in USL League Two in 2022. This weekend, the team faces Seattle’s Ballard FC for the league championship.

WCAX Sports Director Jack Fitzsimmons discusses how the team was formed, how the league works and the odds in the upcoming game. If you didn’t get tickets, you can find a nearby watch party or learn how to watch online by clicking here.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

