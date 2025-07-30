Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Green FC in national championship: How to watch

Published July 30, 2025 at 12:55 PM EDT
A crowd stands in the bleachers at Virtue Field to watch the Vermont Green soccer match.
Tickets to the Green's opening playoff match sold out in four minutes. Overflow seating was added to the field level and more fans gathered on a hill overlooking the field.

Vermont's semi-pro soccer team is in the USL League Two national final this weekend.

The Green will play Seattle’s Ballard FC for the championship, starting 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 at Virtue Field in Burlington.

Tickets for the match sold out immediately on Wednesday morning.

Here's how to join the excitement, even if you don't have a season pass or weren't lucky enough to snag a seat.

Chants, gentle heckling and love for a hometown soccer team: Meet the Green Mountain Bhoys

Find a watch party

Here are some of the places that have announced watch parties for Saturday's final:

This list will be updated.

Watch live online

Vermont Green and New England Sports Network provide live video streaming of all home matches on their website. You can also watch the game live on WCAX.

