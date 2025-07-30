Vermont Green FC in national championship: How to watch

Vermont's semi-pro soccer team is in the USL League Two national final this weekend.

The Green will play Seattle’s Ballard FC for the championship, starting 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 at Virtue Field in Burlington.

Tickets for the match sold out immediately on Wednesday morning.

Here's how to join the excitement, even if you don't have a season pass or weren't lucky enough to snag a seat.

More from Vermont Public: Chants, gentle heckling and love for a hometown soccer team: Meet the Green Mountain Bhoys

Find a watch party

Here are some of the places that have announced watch parties for Saturday's final:



This list will be updated.

Watch live online

Vermont Green and New England Sports Network provide live video streaming of all home matches on their website. You can also watch the game live on WCAX.