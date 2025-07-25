Chants, gentle heckling and love for a hometown soccer team: Meet the Green Mountain Bhoys

Vermont Green Football Club takes on Lionsbridge FC on Friday in the midst of the longest playoff run in their history.

The Burlington-based semi-pro soccer team played the opening match of the conference tournament last Friday. It was a big night for the team and fans alike, especially the Green Mountain Bhoys — pronounced "buh-hoys" — a supporters’ group of the club.

Burgess Brown: Virtue Field is buzzing and we’re still two hours from kickoff. In the south end of the stands, the Green Mountain Bhoys are setting the stage for a raucous evening.

Sara Laroche: This whole section is kind of like a stand up, cheer it out, get along with the chants.

Burgess Brown: Sara Laroche has been a member of the group since the Green’s inaugural season, four years ago. She and the rest of the crew are gathering drums and flags and hanging large banners across the railing at the front of the stands.

Burgess Brown / Vermont Public The Green Mountain Bhoys arrive hours before kickoff to tailgate and get their section of the stands set up.

Sara Laroche: The energy that we bring and the feeling of looking into the stands and seeing just a sea of spectators and fans just giving it up for your play, I think it has a huge impact on how they play and how they perform.

Burgess Brown: And the players have been performing really well. They’re undefeated this season. But nothing is certain in the playoffs, so tonight, Tyler Littwin says part of the responsibility of the group is to get the rest of the stadium on their feet.

Tyler Littwin: We're here to be at the loudest, arguably most obnoxious people in the room, which sort of sets the high bar. Then it's easy to be like 50% as embarrassing, and still, still be involved.

Burgess Brown / Vermont Public Tyler Littwin (left) founded the Green Mountain Bhoys supporters' group during the Green's first season.

Burgess Brown: Tyler founded the supporters’ group and, as a bit of a joke, they called themselves the Green Mountain Bhoys — a melding of the Revolutionary War militia and the nickname of a Scottish soccer team.

Tyler’s on drum duty tonight. Mike Popovich is manning the megaphone.

Mike Popovich: Somebody had to take up the mantle, and I have the loudest mouth.

Burgess Brown: Meanwhile, Terry Thompson is testing out some banter by shouting at the opposing players about their cookie preferences.

Terry Thompson: Are you a snickerdoodle kind of guy? No? Sugar? Chocolate chip?

Sara Laroche: We do. We do have some gentle heckling. We're very family friendly.

Terry Thompson: He likes Oreos!

Burgess Brown: The stands are packed as 2,500 fans cram into the metal bleachers. Tickets for this match against the Hudson Valley Hammers sold out in less than four minutes.

Burgess Brown / Vermont Public Overflow seating was added to the field level to try to meet demand for the playoff match. More fans gathered on a hill overlooking the field.

Burgess Brown: The match is underway and the Green Mountain Bhoys rip through their repertoire of chants.

[Chanting]

This section is equal parts spectating and party.

The on-field action isn’t quite as exciting. The first half ends 0-0. But Sara Laroche isn’t worried.

Sara Laroche: The second half is kind of like our bread and butter. Because they are scoring on this end. I feel like they feel a lot more of the vibe and the encouragement and just like, energy that we bring.

Burgess Brown: The second half does not start according to plan. The Hudson Valley Hammers score a screamer in the opening minutes.

But the Bhoys keep the energy up in the stands, and just a few minutes later, the Green are awarded a penalty kick.

Burgess Brown: Arnaud Tattevin steps up, the crowd goes silent —

and he buries it.

With the Bhoys in full voice, the momentum swings in the Green’s favor. Tattavin finds the net two more times in the next 10 minutes to put the Hammers on the ropes.

One more goal in the 90th minute seals the deal on this come-from-behind playoff victory.

The players sprint straight across the field and hop in the stands to join the Bhoys in celebration.

Burgess Brown / Vermont Public Vermont Green players hop up into the stands to celebrate with Sara and the rest of the Bhoys after a come-from-behind victory.

Sara Laroche: I don't want to sound like I was not worried, but I wasn't honestly, like, I feel like we are a second half team. … They just go for it.

Burgess Brown: Victory over the Hammers saw the Green advance to the next round of the playoffs. They took on FC Motown of New Jersey in front of another sold out crowd. And, once again buoyed by the Bhoys, they won.

The Green continue their playoff run at Virtue Field on Friday at 7 p.m.