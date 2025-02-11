Vermont's golden age of soccer is here, says new Vermont Green FC head coach

The Vermont Green Football Club on Tuesday announced that Chris Taylor has been promoted to head coach ahead of the Burlington-based team's 2025 USL League Two season.

Taylor — a native of Liverpool, England, and the current head coach of SUNY Plattsburgh's men's soccer team — has served as an assistant coach with the Green since their inaugural season in 2022.

Taylor spoke with Vermont Public's Nathaniel Wilson about his excitement for the future and Vermont's new golden age of soccer. This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Nathaniel Wilson: Coach, we're in the midst of exciting times for Vermont soccer, with the Green's U.S. Open success last year and the recent national championship for the University of Vermont men's team. What's it like to become the Green's head coach at this specific moment?

Chris Taylor: Yeah, it feels like the best time in Vermont's history for soccer, to be honest. And like you say, it started with running the Open Cup, having a great summer, and then UVM just took it through the roof with that amazing run. So, I feel completely privileged to be a part of it.

I loved following UVM as a fan and watching their journey and celebrating them. And now I hope to carry on the good fortune of soccer in Vermont and hopefully keep riding that wave of momentum to keep going with Vermont Green.

Nathaniel Wilson: I'm wondering more about that positive momentum, actually, and where you think that'll come into play next season.

Chris Taylor: I think just with the community first and foremost, like, soccer is right at the front and center of everything in this state, and so I think everyone wants to be a part of it. I think we're going to see that this summer. I think the support is going to be — it's hard to imagine it being even better than it already has been, but I think it will be. I think everyone is feeling excited about soccer at the moment. And then, you know, we will have some UVM players this summer, so we'll be excited to lean on them and their winning mentality and their winning experiences. So, I think it's just all going to go hand in hand.

Courtesy / Vermont Green FC Chris Taylor, left, and Adam Pfeifer of Vermont Green FC.

Nathaniel Wilson: Former Green FC Head Coach Adam Pfeifer is staying with the team, but moving into a new role — he'll now be serving as the club's sporting director. As a former member of Pfeifer's staff, how will it benefit you and the rest of the club to have him remain with the Green?

Chris Taylor: Adam was doing both jobs simultaneously, to be honest. He was being the sporting director and the coach, and they're two separate jobs, but he did an amazing job juggling both. But his primary role is going to be recruiting players and kind of setting the strategy for the club in a sporting direction, and he does an amazing job at that.

Whereas for me, I feel much more comfortable on the field, working with the players, doing the coaching, and so it just made sense for us to separate the roles. And we've worked so closely together from day one. So, it's brilliant that he's still here because I've learned so much from him from the very beginning, and I'll continue to lean on him and we communicate daily. And I think I'll still be going to him for a lot of advice and guidance because he's been so successful, it'd be crazy not to utilize his experience.

More from Vermont Public: First ever women's match for Burlington-based soccer club has record attendance

Nathaniel Wilson: It's been a busy week for the Green. In addition to the head coach news, the team also announced that captain Moussa Ndiaye is returning to the club for a third season. Coach, what does Moussa mean to the Green?

Chris Taylor: Honestly, Moussa is one of the best players I've ever worked with. He's so humble but determined, and his leadership qualities are amazing. And I think it's just, it's such a big thing to have a player of his qualities and his stature to retain for a third season. He's loved here in Vermont, and I think he's loved his time here as well.

And so, we'll be leaning on his leadership to help with some of the new players coming in on what Vermont Green means to everyone and what it means to play for the Green, especially in front of our fans. And so, he's going to be a massive piece to everything we do, like he has been for a couple of years now. So, we couldn't be more excited to have Moussa back with us and leading from the front.

Nathaniel Wilson: And coach, with about three and a half months until the team's home opener in May, what is your message to fans as they look forward to next season?

Chris Taylor: I think the main thing is, we can't wait to get in front of them again.

That's our biggest privilege, is playing in front of our fans and our community. They're a big part of our team, a big part of our success, and we can't wait to be back there at Virtue [Field] with them.

That's the best part of Vermont Green, is playing for Vermont in general, so we're looking forward to seeing them, and hopefully they'll continue to power the team on as they have been for the last few years.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.