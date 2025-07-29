Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How sibling dynamics can inspire high acheivement

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
iStockphoto.com
Today on Vermont Edition, we explore the sibling dynamic, and how some families have multiple high achieving kids.

Some families produce multiple exceptional kids — take the Bronte sisters, the Wright brothers, Venus and Serena Williams.

Susan Dominus, has long been fascinated by this family dynamic. She is a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, where she often writes stories that explore psychology, neuroscience, relationships and families. Her new book, which came out this March, is The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success.

Dominus gives us a glimpse into her book's pages, where she profiles a number of different families, including the Groffs. Lauren Groff is an acclaimed novelist and three-time nominee for a National Book Award who lives in Orford. Her younger sister Sarah True of Lebanon, New Hampshire is a triathlete, two-time Olympian, Ironman champion and PhD student in clinical psychology. Their older brother Adam is a doctor and entrepreneur. We also talk with Vermont brothers Stephen and Mike Kiernan — they are from a family of seven siblings.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
