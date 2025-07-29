How sibling dynamics can inspire high acheivement

Some families produce multiple exceptional kids — take the Bronte sisters, the Wright brothers, Venus and Serena Williams.

Susan Dominus, has long been fascinated by this family dynamic. She is a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, where she often writes stories that explore psychology, neuroscience, relationships and families. Her new book, which came out this March, is The Family Dynamic: A Journey into the Mystery of Sibling Success.

Dominus gives us a glimpse into her book's pages, where she profiles a number of different families, including the Groffs. Lauren Groff is an acclaimed novelist and three-time nominee for a National Book Award who lives in Orford. Her younger sister Sarah True of Lebanon, New Hampshire is a triathlete, two-time Olympian, Ironman champion and PhD student in clinical psychology. Their older brother Adam is a doctor and entrepreneur. We also talk with Vermont brothers Stephen and Mike Kiernan — they are from a family of seven siblings.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

