Making movies in Vermont

To make a feature film, you don’t have to move to Hollywood. It might take a little more resourcefulness, but you can do it right here in our region.

Three local film professionals join Vermont Edition to talk about their latest projects: Chad Ervin, president of the Vermont Production Collective and director of the documentary Gone Guys; Emma Schlenoff, producer of The Obelisk and a Vermont Production Collective board member; and Alexey Hartlieb-Shea, who co-wrote The Obelisk and stars in it.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

