Made Here Film Festival showcases local filmmakers

Every year, filmmakers and film buffs from around our region gather in Burlington for the Made Here Film Festival. It’s New England’s only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by people in New England and Quebec, and a co-production of the Vermont International Film Festival, and Vermont Public.

Executive Director of VTIFF Steve MacQueen shares the approach taken at this festival, and local Vermont filmmakers Natalie Jones and Lukas Huffman discuss the inspiration behind their short films.

The festival will be held April 24-27, 2025, at Burlington Beer Company, and it features over 50 films — both feature-length and shorts — as well as panel discussions, workshops, special events and receptions.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

