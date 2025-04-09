Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont poet laureate Bianca Stone, one year into her role

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Bianca Stone has been named Vermont's new poet laureate.
Vermont Arts Council
Bianca Stone has been named Vermont's new poet laureate.

The Brandon-based poet and visual artist Bianca Stone has been Vermont's poet laureate for nearly a year. She grew up surrounded by writers, including her grandmother Ruth Stone. Bianca Stone is the creative director of the Ruth Stone House in Goshen, a gathering space for people interested in poetry and the creative arts, and the author of five volumes of poetry.

Stone joins Vermont Edition to help us mark National Poetry Month and update us on the projects she's pursuing as poet laureate.

This episode also covered recent federal cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services and how those changes will affect Meals on Wheels, Head Start and heating assistance for low income people.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 9, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionArts & CulturePoetryPoet
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion