Vermont poet laureate Bianca Stone, one year into her role

The Brandon-based poet and visual artist Bianca Stone has been Vermont's poet laureate for nearly a year. She grew up surrounded by writers, including her grandmother Ruth Stone. Bianca Stone is the creative director of the Ruth Stone House in Goshen, a gathering space for people interested in poetry and the creative arts, and the author of five volumes of poetry.

Stone joins Vermont Edition to help us mark National Poetry Month and update us on the projects she's pursuing as poet laureate.

This episode also covered recent federal cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services and how those changes will affect Meals on Wheels, Head Start and heating assistance for low income people.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 9, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.