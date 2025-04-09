Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How the 10,000 layoffs at Health and Human Services could affect Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
In 2024, Meals on Wheels provided services for 17,000 Vermonters and served 1.2 million meals.

Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and heating assistance provide support for low-income people in our region. Recent layoffs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will impact those programs.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, helps offset high heating and cooling bills for about 6.2 million Americans. Vermont Public environment and climate change reporter Abagael Giles tells us about the future of LIHEAP funding, now that the 25 federal employees who administer it have been laid off.

We also learn about the uncertain future of local Head Start and Meals on Wheels programs with Mary Hayden, the executive director of the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and Debra Gass, the executive director of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Early Education Services, which oversees Head Start services for 136 families.

This episode included a conversation with Vermont's poet laureate Bianca Stone as part of our weekly series for National Poetry Month.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
